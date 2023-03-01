Kevin Patrick McLean of Leavenworth, WA, age 66, passed away January 27, 2023, in Seattle, WA, of heart failure. He was born on March 23, 1956, in Moses Lake, WA.
Kevin graduated from Moses Lake High School, Class of 1974. He went on to Gonzaga University for Undergrad and Law School. He spent his career as a defense attorney, working for 20+ years as a Public Defender with ACA. Friends were always important to “KP”, and he maintained many life-long relationships from school and the Law community. The friendships he valued most, were his supporters in AA for more than 30 years. Kevin often led meetings, supported others and welcomed newcomers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Judge B.J. McLean; mother, Marie Sullivan; and brother, Kelly McLean. He is survived by brother, Cyrus McLean of Spokane, WA; sisters: Shannon Glass of Moses Lake, WA, Lynne Birmingham of Seattle, WA, and Joan McLean of Spokane, WA. He adored his nieces and nephews: Juliet and Amy Sinisterra, Colin McLean, Lindsey Young, Miles Smith, Kelly Fenberg, Selena Holland, Ashley Joyce, and Ian Birmingham.
There will be a Memorial Service on March 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at St. Michael's Chapel at Gonzaga University, 121 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, WA, 99202 Services in the care of Simple Cremation of WA/OR, Seattle, WA.
