Kevin Patterson Aiken
November 10, 1948 – September 23, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
The world lost a good one on September 23, 2021. We are saddened to share the news of Kevin's passing, after a lengthy battle with IPF at St. Josephs Thoracic Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. Although he was so far away, his heart and thoughts were always in Wenatchee, WA. Kevin lived his life with a determination to live every day to the fullest. He had many passions in his life. The first was his family. He was a loyal and loving husband to his wife and best friend of 45 years, Mary. He was the most loving and supportive father to his kids and proud grandfather to his grandkids. Kevin was always known as the fun uncle to his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Caitilin; son, Colin; daughter-in-law, Nadya; son-in-law, Gino; granddaughters: Alana (5), Akiko (3), and Stella (1).
Kevin was born in Seattle, WA, to Wallace and Martha Aiken on November 10, 1948. He was the middle child of six. Kevin loved swimming and sailing on Lake Washington. An avid runner growing up, he lettered and set distance running records at Bellevue High School. After high school, he went to Seattle University, before moving to Alaska and selling power equipment to workers on the Alaskan oil pipeline. After its completion, he moved back to Seattle, WA, and went to work for Nordstrom. There, he met Mary, who became his wife on August 15, 1986. The pair moved to the bay area of California and would share many adventures, often spending holidays together on the beaches of Mexico or the water of Lake Chelan. In California, their relationship bore fruit, as their children were born there, Caitilin (1987), Colin (1990). In 1993, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family.
Kevin was a passionate man. His passion permeated everything he did. He enjoyed coaching his kids in sports, watching their music concerts, and marching with the Wenatchee High School band in parades. Kevin was a patient man. He shared the game of backgammon with his family and friends, teaching many lessons over the years, including to his son and granddaughter, Alana. He would say there is a lot to be learned from missed opportunities.
Kevin was a true BBQ pitmaster. He loved preparing food at the Stemilt Employee & Grower BBQs, as well as, when asked by family and friends for functions. He was a man who lived to make others happy. He had a lifelong passion for sports. He loved keeping the scorebook and time clock for the Wenatchee High School boy's and girl's basketball teams. He had many good memories of the players he watched grow and develop over the years.
Kevin lived to work and to be with the people he worked with. Whether it was his 20 plus years at Stemilt or his 20 plus years on the Malaga Water Board, he worked hard no matter what the role or job required of him. Kevin had many fond memories of friends and colleagues at Stemilt. To Kevin, they were his family. He loved the camaraderie he shared with everyone at Stemilt.
Kevin would want to be remembered as a man with a warm smile and hearty laugh, who took pleasure and pride in helping others. His love will leave a lasting impression on many.
He is now with the choir of angels he talked about. He never stopped making the best of each day that God gives us.