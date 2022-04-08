Kimberly Ann Ferguson, age 61, entered into rest on March 26, 2022, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and COPD. Kim was born in Merced, CA, on May 13, 1960. She was a resident of Wenatchee, WA, since 1984. Kim graduated Renton High School in 1978. She worked for Wenatchee Valley Medical Center/Confluence Health for 35 plus years as a certified medical coder, retiring July of 2021.
On December 28, 1984, Kim married Kelly Dean Ferguson. Together, they had three daughters: Autumn, Whitney, and Drestyn Ferguson. Kim enjoyed spending time at home, resting in her bedroom catching up on the latest news, celebrity gossip, and drama. She was often seen flipping between Ghost Adventures, Judge Judy, and Jerry Springer, with her Enquirer magazines piled nearby. Although she was terrified of open waters, she loved going to the ocean and driving on the beach.
As an avid reader, you could always find a Patricia Cornwell or James Patterson book next to her bed with her chocolate covered peanuts, snackies, and ice water. She was full of spunk and had a wonderful banter. If she didn't want to hear what you had to say, she would just turn her ears off. She navigated the hearing world with what others saw with ease, however she had a great poker face and was consistently bluffing. Having lost her hearing for 30 years, she now can enjoy music - a favorite past time of hers.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Vicki Anspach and Ronald O. Kidd; and ex-husband (sorry Dad) Kelly Dean Ferguson. Kim is survived by daughter, Autumn Ferguson; grandson, Jace Williams; and granddaughter, Remy Guzman all of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Whitney Ferguson of Arlington, WA; and daughter, Drestyn Ferguson; grandsons: Kayden Wheatley and Rhylan Brown, all of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Chris Kidd of Hawaii; sisters: Carla Norris of Linden, WA, and Lela Alber of Lynnwood, WA. She is also survived by many other family members and lifelong friends who she cherished and never texted.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Jones and Jones-Betts Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m., with a procession to the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., for final resting. All are welcome to join and a reception will follow the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.