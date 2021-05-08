Kimberly Kay Cochran
Phoenix, AZ
(formerly of Waterville, WA)
Kimberly Kay Daling Cochran passed away on April 13, 2021. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, on October 31, 1980. Kimber attended Salem Woods Elementary in Monroe, WA, Waterville Elementary, and graduated from Waterville High School, in 1999. She was a member of the 1999 Shocker girls’ basketball team, that earned fifth place at the State B Tournament, the highest placing in WHS girls’ history. In both her junior and senior years, she was a participant in State Golf. While in high school, her summer employment included Bob’s Auto Body, Highline Grain Growers, and Waterville pool lifeguard. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Law and Justice from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. She was accepted to ASU Law School, however decided to take her professional life in a different direction. Following graduation, she moved to Phoenix, AZ, where she was initially employed by CB Richard Ellis. For the past nine years, she was a Marketing Specialist and Event Planner for PURE Insurance. One of the highlights of her career, was coordinating PURE’s involvement in the televised Pebble Beach Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, CA.
Kimber was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church, Waterville. She was married to Ryan Cochran from 2006 to 2012. They were blessed with a son, Taylor Daling Cochran.
Kimber loved being team mom to many of Taylor’s sports teams including: First Tee and volunteered at All Saints Episcopal Day School. She was known as a generous advocate for the less privileged, as well as many worthy projects. She found joy in creating celebrations at home and at work. She was gifted in using just the right words in the process of getting her point across. Kimber’s smile and friendliness were contagious. She had a personality that made everyone comfortable and at ease. She was loved by all.
Kimber is survived by her son, Taylor; parents, Linda and Ed Daling; and brother, Kevin (Michelle); and nephew and niece, Kaedn and Maci. She is also survived by numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; their families; and many friends.
A Family Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Arizona Camp Candlelight/Kimber Cochran, a camp for kids with epilepsy at 3620 N. 4th Ave., Room 228, Phoenix, AZ, 85013.