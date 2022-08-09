Kimiko Nakagawa Olliff Davis
June 1, 1932 – August 4, 2022
Kimiko Nakagawa Olliff Davis
June 1, 1932 – August 4, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Moses Lake, WA)
On August 4, 2022, Kimi passed away peacefully at age 90, with her daughters by her side. Kimiko Nakagawa was born June 1, 1932, in Himi, Japan. In Japan, she was preceded in death by her father; one brother; step-father; mother; and two sisters-in-law. She is survived by brothers: Koichi, Akizo, and Rokuro; and sister, Michiko.
Kimi married American Airman, the late Grayson Olliff, in Yokosuka, Japan, and raised three daughters as they moved to Air Force bases in Warner Robins, GA, Savannah, GA, Tachikawa, Japan, Langley, VA, Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada, and Layton, UT.
After settling in Moses Lake, WA, in 1978, with their youngest daughter, Donna, Kimi and Grayson divorced. Kimi later married Willie Davis. She waitressed at the Flight Deck Restaurant before starting work for the Moses Lake School District as a cook. She retired as the head cook at Knolls Vista Elementary School, where she was affectionately known as "the Lunch Lady" by many children. Willie preceded Kimi in death, as did her subsequent good friend, John Stewart.
Throughout her life, Kimi stayed busy with sewing, knitting, crocheting, and cooking Japanese food for friends and family. Kimi loved bowling, gambling, and gardening. She was fiercely independent with a zest for life, and generous to those she loved.
Kimi is survived by three daughters: Marie Godwin (Garry) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Sue Rickertsen of Birmingham, AL, and Donna Hankins of Entiat, WA. She is survived by six grandchildren: Crissy Godwin (Terry Gill), Justin Godwin (Courtney Gordon), Derrek Yates (Amanda), Brittanie Yates (Tony Boldt), Carissa Thomas (Cory), and Thatcher Rickertsen. Kimi is also survived by many great-grandchildren; extended family; and friends.
In lieu of formal services, family and friends are encouraged to Celebrate Kimi's Life by planting a flower or tree in her memory. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
