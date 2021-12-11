Kip Brown, formerly of Leavenworth, WA, and also the Tri Cities, WA, died Nov.19, 2021, from Peritoneal Mesothelioma Cancer. She was born Sally Ann Tenley in Flint, MI, on July 27, 1938, to Thursa Marie (Lovejoy) and E.A.” Scotty” Tenley. She was the oldest of ten.
At age 13, her mom and step-dad moved to Albuquerque, NM. In 1954, she went to live with her father and step-mother, Virginia, in Kennewick, WA. In 1956, Kip graduated from Kennewick High School and attended college in Pasadena, CA.
Kip worked for newspapers in Los Angeles, CA, for years. In 1964, she returned to Kennewick and worked for the Tri City Herald newspaper for 20 years.
On December 31, 1973, she married the love of her life, Dick Brown, in Pasco, WA. In 1989, they moved to Kip's summer cabin, next to her father, on the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth. Kip was an avid outdoor person and liked to garden, feed the deer, fish, hike, and paint. She also loved to read, which was probably why she had such a large book collection.
By 2008, her husband had passed away, and she sold her house, and moved to East Wenatchee, WA. Kip was always busy in her yard. She had a passion for it. She hosted Christmas parties and in the winter was known for blowing out snow from everyone's driveway if they needed it. She will be very much missed; her smile and quick come back remarks that could make you laugh!
Kip is survived by her step-daughter, Becki Maltnken; two sisters: Polly Lange and Juanita Greigo; three half-brothers: Ronald and Rollin Robertson, and Terry Tenley; two half-sisters: Cindy Vickery and Virginia McKinney; and also her cats: Katie and Rosie. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one half-brother, Skeeter Tenley; and a half-sister, Rollina Robertson.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Kip Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.