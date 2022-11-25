Kirby Cook
October 3,1950 - November 15, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
His spirit was released from his worn out shell of a body, and is now exploring the universe. Kirby Cook passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at 9:15 p.m. with his family by his side. Kirby is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Connie Tedford Cook, his three children: Peter Cook, Cameron Cook, and Amber Hein, and his six grandchildren: Halle Cook, Jordan Cook, Cash Cook, Garrett Cook, Tanner Cook and Mila Hein. He loved his grandchildren to no end; they were his greatest joy and he couldn't have been more proud of each of them. Kirby also has four brothers, four sisters, and several nieces, nephews and cousins he was close with.
Kirby was born October 3, 1950, in Detroit, MI, to John A. Cook and Betty Jenks Cook. He was the third of nine children. After spending some time in Minnesota, his family moved to Wenatchee when he was ten years old, which is where he grew up with his eight brothers and sisters. Kirby was a tremendous athlete, excelling in football, baseball, basketball and track at Eastmont High School. He graduated there in 1969, and was inducted into the Eastmont High School Hall of Fame in 2015. After high school, he turned down several Major League Baseball offers and decided to attend college at the University of Idaho on a football scholarship. He played on the Vandals team for three years as a WR and CB, and in 1971, helped lead the Vandals to their best record in 77 years.
Kirby started his family in 1975, and moved to Olympia, WA, where he drove a school bus during the school year and a beer truck during the summer. By 1980, his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and he started his own beverage distributorship, K&T Distributing. During his time as owner of K&T, his company won many awards and was very involved in the Olympia community. After 22 years running a successful business, Kirby sold K&T in 2002, and briefly worked in real estate flipping houses and building new homes.
Outside of working while in Olympia, he spent a lot of his free time coaching his kids in various sports, playing basketball and pickleball in his backyard with his family and friends, attending Seahawks, Mariners and Sonics games, spending summers with his family at Lake Chelan, and traveling the world with his wife.
In 2008, Kirby and Connie moved to Glacier, WA, and started a new business in the small ski town. Chair 9 Pizza opened in 2010, followed by the Blue T Inn in 2012. The restaurant and inn quickly became a staple in the community and the local hangout for every skier and boarder after a day on the slopes of Mt Baker. They made several lasting relationships with many in the community and filled the restaurant with many great memories.
A hippie at heart and a conservative to his core, (though he might sometimes call himself a moderate), he would often sit in his chair watching Fox News and old westerns these past few years. Near the end we joked that the silver lining in the event of his untimely passing is, he wouldnt have to endure another two years of Joe Biden.
Kirby lived his life to the fullest, always the life of the party and ensuring a good time was had by all. He was kind and giving of his time and resources and lived a life putting others ahead of himself. You would be hard pressed to find anyone that knew him that didn't have a crazy story to tell, a kind word to say, or something he did that made them laugh. Even near the end, he was still full of joy and life, cracking jokes with his kids until his final day.
Kirby was loved by so many and has left a positive mark on this world. At last, his work here is done, the pain from his body is now gone and he can rest at peace waiting for the rest of us to join him and hear his stories again.
A Celebration Of Life will be held in Wenatchee, WA, in the spring of 2023.