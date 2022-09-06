Kirk David Barlow
March 25,1969 – June 26, 2022
Paducah, KY
(formerly of Pateros, WA)
Kirk David Barlow, 53, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home in Paducah, KY. Cremation arrangements were in care of Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Crematory, Paducah, KY. Kirk was born March 25, 1969, in Kewanee, IL. At the age of three, he moved with his family to Billings, MT. He and his family relocated to Almira, WA, when he was six years old, where he attended school through his eighth grade year.
In 1983, Kirk and his family moved to Pateros, WA. He began his freshman year at Pateros High School, where he graduated in 1987. During his high school years, Kirk enjoyed participating as a member of the football, basketball, tennis and golf teams.
After high school, Kirk attended Washington State University, earning a degree in chemical engineering. While at WSU, he became a loyal Cougar fan and followed their teams faithfully. He even had the privilege of playing football for coach, Dennis Erickson, during his freshman year as a walk-on.
His career as a chemical engineer began in 1992, at the Hanford nuclear power plant, while he was living in the Tri Cities, WA, area. In 2009, during his travels with his job, he made a decision to transfer to a nuclear power plant in Paducah, KY, where he was involved with the design and construction of the conversion facility just outside of the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. He obtained his professional engineering license in 2010.
He married Jessica Housman in 2011, and their daughter was born in 2012. Eve was the pride and joy of Kirk's life. Some of Kirk's favorite pastimes were mountain biking, skiing, playing golf, hiking, attending sporting events and enjoying time with his daughters.
He spent many years as a high school and college basketball referee while he lived in the state of Washington. He also volunteered his time to help with various community activities while living in Paducah.
Kirk is survived by his daughter, Eve Barlow of Paducah, KY; stepdaughter, Lillian Housman of Paducah. KY; mother, Kathy Nolan of Pateros, WA; father, Orville H. Barlow, Jr. of Omak, WA; brother, Dustin Barlow of Moses Lake, WA; sister, Melanie Williams of Pateros, WA; niece, Anna Williams of Pateros, WA; niece, Grace Williams and her husband, Drake Jerald of Shoreline, WA.
A Memorial Celebration of Kirk's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Methow Community Center (the old school house), located at the end of Arkansas Avenue in Methow, WA. Turn left just after the Methow Post Office. The old school house is just past the Methow fire hall.
Rest in peace our dear son, father, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. You will be missed by many and will stay in our hearts with love forever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pateros Dollars for Scholars; Community Foundation NCW; 9 S Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801.