Kirk R. Adams
May 6, 1946 - March 16, 2020
Moses Lake, WA
Kirk Raynard Adams, beloved husband of Carol Adams, loving father of Jan Schuster and Darina Davidson. Kirk passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease, never blaming God or losing his faith; which grew stronger near the end of life. Kirk was born May 6, 1946, to Richard Lionel Adams and Ruth Lucile Adams of Peshastin, WA. He graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School, in 1964, and married Carol McCandless, on April 21, 1970.
Kirk worked at Tree Top in Cashmere, WA, for 33 years, until Parkinson's disease forced him to retire, in 2003, at 56 years of age. While his girls were growing up, Kirk enjoyed fishing, hiking, swimming in creeks, target practice, and gardening. He also enjoyed drawing, painting, and writing songs to the Lord. He had a wonderful sense of humor, which he retained to the end of his life. He loved to tell good clean jokes with friends and family, as well as doing "magic" tricks and even pulled some elaborate pranks on his co-workers. Kirk was kind-hearted. He loved his family and his church family. He and Carol moved to Moses Lake, WA, in August of 2018, to be near their daughter and only granddaughter. Kirk was a licensed minister of the Church of God.
Kirk was preceded in death by grandparents, Alonzo and Rub Fackler; parents, Richard and Ruth Adams; and brother-in-law, Dart West. He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Jan, and her husband, Josh Schuster; daughter, Darina, and her husband, Elliot Davidson; and his one and only grandchild, Ruth Davidson; siblings: April (Greg) Boyce, Ross (Cheryl) Adams, Julie (Mark) Adams, Lonna West, and Melissa (Tom) Dietrich.