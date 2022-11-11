East Wenatchee, WA, resident, Kristian Ray Luchte, 52, passed away October 13, 2022. Kristian was born December 15, 1969, in Walla Walla, WA, to Tom Luchte and Cheryl Vanderpool. He attended Walla Walla grade schools until, at the age of nine, his family moved to East Wenatchee, where he finished his education at Eastmont High School.
After high school, Kristian studied the culinary arts and became an accomplished chef. He worked in various Wenatchee restaurants, as well as in the mid-1990's, his own restaurant in Leavenworth, WA, where his wife, Heather Thompson, assisted him in running the daily operation.
Later in life, Kristian was employed in sales and management at Home Depot and Lowe's, providing professional and courteous service to both customers and fellow employees.
Kristian loved fishing the many streams and rivers of both Walla Walla and Wenatchee areas, with his grandpa and brother. He loved preparing delicious meals for others and exploring the world of computers.
Survivors include his daughter, Briauna Luchte of Sequim, WA; cousin, Randy McDougall of Sand Point, ID; and his aunt, Shelley Scott of Richland, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Vanderpool of East Wenatchee, WA; father, Tom Luchte of Walla Walla, WA; and his brother, Kevin Luchte of Walla Walla, WA.
ACelebration of Life will be held on November 18, 2022, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Springhill Suites, 1730 Wenatchee Ave. N., Wenatchee, WA. Memorial contributions may be made to any alcohol center of donor's choice.
