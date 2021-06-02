Kristin D. Ayling
Chelan, WA
Kristin "Kris" D. Ayling, 50, of Chelan, WA, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in her home after a long battle with cancer. Kris Ayling was born November 5, 1970, in Brewster, WA, to Don Coleman and Lynn (Mumma) Coleman. She earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington, and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She married her husband, K.C. Ayling, in May of 2000, in Coeur d' Alene, ID.
After growing up in Chelan, Kris spent a number of years away as a software consultant, but was drawn back to the people and community who raised her, to raise her own family, and buy into the family business, Tunnel Hill Granite. Kris later added to her professional accolades with Property Sisters NCW Real Estate. Kris loved her community and was actively involved volunteering throughout the community. As a volunteer with Chelan Baseball, she worked to improve the field, coordinate annual tournaments, and was a founding member of the Youth Baseball Club, Three Rivers.
Among her friends, and even those who'd only just met her, Kris is known for her warm and loving nature, lifting people up with her words and actions, and her contagious laughter. Kris' friends attest to her courageous outlook on life, "In her mind, I don't think there is any issue the sun and lake couldn't resolve or at least make tolerable". Kris had an amazing, unwavering strength, and was a beautiful example of grace . She loved traveling, having visited England, France, Japan, Bahamas, all over Mexico, and the United States. Top in her heart, Kris' loved all things having to do with her children, Jaxon (20) and Riley (13). She was a devoted mother, involved in school groups, supporting their goals, and preparing them for life.
Kris Ayling is survived by her husband, KC Ayling of Chelan, WA; son, Jaxon Ayling; daughter Riley Ayling; father, Don Coleman (Dianne) of Chelan, WA; sister, Angie Coleman (Shawn) of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Raye Evans (Tyler) of Manson, WA; sister-in-law, Kelli Niel (Clint) of Eltopia, WA; mother-in-law, LuAnn Ayling of Grand Coulee, WA; nieces and nephews: Jalen Sherman, Colt Corrigan, Cash Corrigan, Bailey Evans, Connor Niel, Corrigan Niel, Chloe Niel, and Jazmine Reed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynn Coleman; and grandparents: Ray and Irma Mumma, Ben Coleman, and Evalin Coleman.
A Funeral for Kris Ayling will be held at the Northshore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, WA, on Friday, June 4, 2021. at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Kris Ayling, to The Community Center at Lake Chelan, c/o Seven Acres Foundation, P.O. Box 1732, Chelan, WA, 98816,
(www.ccatlakechelan.org).
Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.