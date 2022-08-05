Kristine Hertzog Desgroseillier

Kristine Hertzog, 46, was born in Spokane, WA, on November 19, 1975, to Ken and Kathy Hertzog. She died June 7, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. Kristine received her education in Wenatchee schools, grades K-12. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1994, with academic honors. She was involved in soccer, church and confirmation activities. She worked in the Ecology Youth Corps during summers. Kristine went on to graduate from Western Washington University, with a degree in environmental biology, successfully pursuing work with Americorps in land restoration, community projects, the U.S. Forest Service and with conservation districts.
She was a plant and outdoor enthusiast who loved camping, hiking, the Wenatchee River, growing anything and everything, and her many pets. The three day remote hike through the Ozette Loop of the Olympic National Park was a special memory, as well as being dropped by helicopter on a remote river bank in Northern Idaho to perform stream restoration.
On July 15, 2006, Kristine and Tom Desgroseillier married at Squilchuck Lodge. After eight years of trying, they were able to welcome a baby boy into the world. Eliot was her greatest joy. She adored her son, and Eliot adored his mother. Kristine and Tom were divorced in 2022.
Kristine is survived by her precious Eliot; her parents; brothers: Patrik, and Tyler, and their families; her aunt; uncle; and cousins. She will be forever loved and missed. A Memorial Service is pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Kristine Desgroseillier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.