In loving memory, Heaven embraces the departed. Kristine Louise Troxel passed away on September 19, 2021. Kris was born in Wenatchee, WA, on December 21, 1965, to Herb and Hazel (Hill) Troxel. She arrived a month early to enjoy her first Christmas, coming home on Christmas day. A bright and cheerful child, Kris grew up in Malaga, WA, enjoying snacks with “Grandma Mrs. Milton” next door, and playing with the Dorsett’s across the street. After a brief sojourn on Springwater Street in Wenatchee, where she started school at Lewis & Clark, the family returned to Malaga, where she continued at Mission View. She finished her education at Pioneer Middle School and Wenatchee High School, obtaining a GED. She married Glenn Lee and lived briefly in Seattle, WA, returning to Wenatchee, where they were blessed with Steven and Kassi. She worked at Dusty’s and at Walmart. In 1999, Kris met her life partner, Rick Olson and acquired son, Jacob Olson. They lived for several years in the Cashmere, WA, area before moving to the Wenatchee Valley. She always enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping, watching wildlife, and had a tender heart for any in need of help. She was caregiver for her mother for several years. Many people spent time sleeping on her couch.
Kris was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Troxel; step-father, Frank Ortega; and step-mother Carol Troxel. She is survived by Rick Olson; son, Steven Lee; daughter, Kassi (Woody) Woodward, step-son, Jacob (Tessa) Olson; grandchildren: Tristian Kirk, Nevaeh Silva, and Rhea Silva; father, Herb Troxel; sisters: Dori (Mike) Virdon and Cindy (Greg) Blaufuss; brothers: Will (Deanna) Troxel, John Troxel, and Jeff Hooper; mother-in-law, Carol Olson; father-in-law, Frank Olson; brother-in-law, Bruce Olson; sister-in-law, Gabby (Kevin) Deshazo; numerous cousins; nephews and nieces; and many friends.
As Kris wished, there will be no Funeral or Public Viewing. A Memorial gathering will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Kris’ name. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
