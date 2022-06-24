Our beloved Kristopher Michael Fry left us on June 16, 2022, to go be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kristopher was born in Spokane, WA, in the summer of 1991, and grew up in the Sunnyslope area. Family was everything for Kris; he cherished them all so much! Kris met Stephanie McGraw, and they had a life together for ten years. Their greatest achievement was their daughter, Phoenix.
Kris had a magnetic personality and leaves behind a vast network of friends, and recovery family who will dearly miss him. He cherished special relationships with coach, Joey Hunter, and best friends: Nick Elliott, Hunter Jay, Tyler Nelson, and his girlfriend, Tahnee Ortega.
Kris was just 30 years young, and left this earth way too soon. He leaves behind his precious daughter, Phoenix; his momma, Kristina Fry; dad, Abraham (Rocio) Anguiano; sister, Carmen Gonzalez; and six brothers: Christopher Anguiano, Joe Anguiano (Nicholas Sanchez), Eric Anguiano, Dominique Anguiano, Presley Anguiano, Alec Anguiano; and niece, Evelyn. Kris dearly loved his second parents and maternal grandparents, Jim and Norma Tate, who raised him up right. He left numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles, all who loved him very much. Kris was preceded in death by his granny, Evelyn; grandpa, Homer; grandma, Ruth; aunt, Debbie; uncle, Larry; uncle Wally; and uncle, Jim.
Join family and friends for Kristopher's Celebration of Life to be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Sage Hills Redemption Recovery Auditorium, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA. There will be a reception from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at 1581 Ohio St., Rock Island, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Phoenix's Future Fund https://gofund.me/91580d68, Sage Hills Redemption Recovery, or the Alano Club of Wenatchee. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.