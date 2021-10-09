Kyle Patrick Fries
March 1, 1994 – September 28, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Kyle Patrick Fries passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Chicago, IL. He was 27 years old. Kyle was born in Wenatchee, WA, on March 1, 1994, to Mike and Sharon (Delzer) Fries. He grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Eastmont High School, in 2012. He attended Wenatchee Valley College, then, went on to Washington State University to graduate with a communication degree. Kyle was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He enjoyed WSU football and especially mom and dad’s weekends.
After graduation, Kyle worked for several local businesses and recently moved to Elgin, IL, to work for the Advantax Company.
Kyle was a member of the Foothills Foursquare Church. He loved his country and the red, white, and blue. He belonged to Turning Point and attended C-Pac Conventions; recently in Dallas, TX.
Kyle was friendly and adventurous. We can still hear him say “Well, Howdy” when entering a room. He had a passion for hockey and was an avid Montreal Canadian fan. He was a mentor for his nephew, Izaiah, who started him on the ice at two years old. Kyle loved to hike the hills around Wenatchee. He hiked Saddle Rock daily, as well as walking the Loop Trail. He cherished and loved his family; every holiday was his favorite.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Mike and Sharon Fries of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Amber Fries of Coeur d’Alene, ID; and brother, Aaron (Briana) Fries) of East Wenatchee, WA; nephews: Izaiah, Elias, Malachi, and Lukas Fries; Papa, Robert “Bob” Fries; and grandmother, Arlene Delzer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Fries; and grandfather, Jay Delzer.
Kyle’s home is now in heaven with his Lord and Savior. Rest in peace until we see you again.
A special thanks to Michael Marshall and Andy King, manager and owner at Advantax and Burch Mountain BBQ, as well to our loving family, church family, and friends.
A Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Pastor Jeremy Walker will officiate the memorial service with a reception to follow. Visitation will take place at the Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday October 15, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
You are invited to view Kyle’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.