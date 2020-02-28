Kyle Thomas Bowman
December 25, 1998 - February 16, 2020
Bozeman, MT
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Kyle Bowman, 21, passed away February 16, 2020, in Bozeman, MT. He was born on December 25, 1998, in Rapid City, SD, to Chad and Wendy Bowman. Kyle graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2017, with math being one of his favorite subjects. He attended Washington State University and Montana State University, with his goal to attend flight school in the future.
The outdoors is where Kyle loved to be. He enjoyed snowboarding, mountain biking, cliff and bridge jumping, off-roading, and camping. Kyle also had a great interest in working on cars. He was a kind and loving son, grandson, brother, friend, and a beacon of light to those around him. Kyle will be most remembered for his huge smile and contagious laugh (when he laughed you couldn't help but laugh with him), generosity, and love for the mountains.
He is survived by his parents, Chad and Wendy Bowman of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Olivia Bowman of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Emily (Will) Maximus of Silverdale, WA; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Joyce Bowman; maternal grandparents, Donald and Cynthia Walker; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A Celebration of Kyle's Life will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.