Kyra N. Nelson, 23, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, from a vehicle accident while traveling from Ellensburg, WA, to Wenatchee, WA, to visit family. Heaven gained another angel with her unexpected passing. Kyra made an early arrival to the world born on September 17, 1998, in Seattle, WA, to her mother, Shalene Nelson. She was small at first, weighing in at only 3 lbs. 7 oz, but mighty she grew, to leave a lasting impact on her community, family, and countless friends.
Kyra was an alumnus of Wenatchee High School and a student at Central Washington University, undergoing her undergraduate degree in Exercise Science. She was a student cheerleader and a champion of positivity, both on and off the field. In the truest sense, she was a leader: authentic, charismatic, and selfless. Those who knew her can attest to her countless contributions, most notably, caring for others. This natural strength also made her the go-to babysitter and she nannied for several families. She also worked at a daycare on campus at Central. She loved kids and they often called her their best friend.
Kyra loved the sunshine and warmth and was always drawn to water and the beach. Boating on the river, visiting Puerto Rico, or Hawaii, and basking in the sun with her many friends and family were a few of Kyra's favorite things to do.
Her family survives Kyra: parents, Shalene Nelson and Ramon Hidalgo; sister, Chloe Johnson; and brother, Jaxton Hidalgo. She also leaves behind many family members; countless best friends; and the love of her life, Alex Mackenzie. Her grandfather, James A. Nelson, preceded her in death.
Kyra will be honored in an open house-style Celebration of Life and happy hour on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at Columbia Valley Brewing, 538 Riverside Dr., Wenatchee, WA.
