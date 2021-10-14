Lanny S. Quast
November 17, 1948 - September 25, 2021
Entiat, WA
At midnight on Friday into Saturday, September 25, 2021, our unparalleled father, grandpa, cousin, uncle, and friend, Lanny Quast, passed away in his childhood home in Entiat, WA, at the age of 72. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Lanny managed his metastatic cancer with strength and perseverance, and wanted nothing more than to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. Despite the inconceivable pain he endured, Lanny showed courage and stayed strong until the very end.
Being born into a hard-working family in a small town, Lanny had one goal after high school and that was to get the heck out! He moved to Seattle, WA, and graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor's in economics. He utilized his degree in a career in finances and later, started a family, where he devoted his life to his three children. Lanny eventually settled down in Lynnwood, WA, where he lived out his adult life. Lanny dedicated his life to UW football. He and his cousin, Doug, held season tickets for 39 years and never missed a game. He also enjoyed coaching both of his daughters' basketball teams for many years, as they grew up. His son gained a great love of cars from Lanny's passion and they always had a vehicle they were working on together. Lanny also very much loved camping, whether it was by himself and a dog or taking all three kids for his yearly summer vacation. The river and mountains are where he would find peace in a world of chaos. Having family all together made Lanny the happiest.
Lanny was preceded in death by his deeply missed parents, Edith and Nelson Quast; Also, by his beloved dog, Ellie, who very quickly became ill with the identical illness as Lanny, and passed away a few weeks before he did. Lanny is survived by his three children: Alisha Quast, 39, Wendy Quast, 37, and Scott Quast, 35 (Shelby, 37); two grandkids: Payton, four and Jaxson, two; one niece, three nephews, two cousins, and his sweet dog, Buddy. Lanny loved being a dad, was always there for his kids, and taught them life is really hard, but it's important to be happy and remain close as a family. If Lanny were able to verbalize his gratitude over the past few months, he would want to be able to express his gratefulness to his family and friends Ron, Paul, Doug, and Jill, for their unwavering love and comfort.
Lanny was an unquestionably quiet and private man who appreciated his time alone. He never lost his satirical sense of humor and joked at the very end, that visitors need to take a number, have a seat, and he would call their number when he was ready; even when there may have only been one visitor in the home. For this reason, a Private Celebration of life will be held at a later date.