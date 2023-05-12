Larey L. Zickler
March 15, 1934 - May 7, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Larey Zickler, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Wenatchee, WA, on May 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Larey was born on March 15, 1934, in Othello, WA, to Evelyn and Ben Zickler. He was one of five children. Larey graduated High School in Ellensburg, WA, in 1952.
He was soon drafted into the Army, and served in Hanau, Germany for two years. While in Germany, he met the love of his life, Erika Hillebrand. They were married in 1958, in Moses Lake, WA. He and Erika returned to Ellensburg, where Larey graduated from Central Washington College with a degree in elementary education. His first teaching position was in Kittitas, WA. He spent summers attending college to obtain his master's degree in education in pursuit of becoming a principal. The family moved to Benton City, WA, where he was hired for his first elementary school principal position. Larey and Erika raised three daughters: Heidi, Ingrid and Kristine. In 1971, the family moved to Bremerton, WA, where he finished his career as a school principal serving three separate elementary schools.
After retirement, Larey and Erika moved to Wenatchee. Larey loved gardening, tinkering with cars, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time and traveling with his wife of 65 years, Erika. To say that Larey was a kind man is an understatement. He was caring and had a wonderful sense of humor. He often reminisced about his time residing in Ellensburg, and shared amusing stories about his life experiences.
Larey was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim Zickler. He is survived by his wife, Erika; daughters: Heidi Stinebiser (Doug) of Bremerton, WA, Ingrid Millard (Gary) of East Wenatchee, WA; and Kristine Sisson (Kent) of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Mary Watterson (Jake) of Moses Lake, WA; brother, Burt Zickler of Burien, WA; Howard Zickler (Elaine) of Spokane, WA; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the loving care provided by the staff of Central Washington Hospice and a very special thank you to Jamie Hersel.
There will be a Celebration of Larey's Life on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. To share your thoughts and memories, please go to jonesjonesbetts.com. Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
