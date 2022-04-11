Larry Allan Greenfield, 67, of Odessa, MO, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Larry was born on September 26, 1954, in Wenatchee, WA, to Berrian and Lillian (Kaastad) Greenfield. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1972. December 15, 1977, he married Tyra Jean Parish in Wenatchee, WA. Larry owned and operated Direct Plumbing in Odessa, MO for 25 years. He was also the Odessa Cemetery Caretaker for over ten years. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Larry enjoyed fishing and his hotrod cars.
Survivors include Larry's wife, Tyra Greenfield of Odessa, MO; daughter, Lindsay Greenfield of Odessa, MO; mother-in-law, Rama Simmons of Odessa, MO; one sister, Mary Greenfield of Wenatchee; two brothers: Richard Greenfield and wife, Carmen of East Wenatchee, WA, and Robert Greenfield and wife, Carolin of Chehalis, WA; and many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mildred Simpson.
