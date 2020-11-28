Larry Boyd Phillips
Wenatchee, WA
On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Larry Boyd Phillips, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84.
He was born May 21, 1936, in Wenatchee, WA, to Joseph and Ann (Reiman) Phillips. In his early years, he was a Tech-Sergeant in the United States Air Force and later, served one year in Korea. He met his soulmate, Patricia, in 1959. They married and returned to Wenatchee, where they raised his two young daughters and later, had a son.
He was an entrepreneur and an extremely talented artist of many forms. As a husband and father, he worked hard and provided well for his family, by owning and operating a multitude of businesses, but found his niche and became best known in the Wenatchee Valley for his custom creations in auto body. In the early 70’s, he opened T & C Auto Body, which became the place to go for custom auto body. His work was shown and admired in car shows around the Pacific Northwest. His paintings are cherished in a variety of family homes and have been passed down through generations. In 1977, he and his wife and son moved to Western Washington, where he began to pursue his passion for boats and waterfront living. There, he custom built a house boat, two homes, restored a 55-ft. yacht, and continued his custom paint and body work, with his latest project a 1948 chopped Desoto.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his three children: Lin Phillips Norton (husband, Vince), Jan Phillips Ellis, (husband, Steve), and Craig Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Morris and Marge Phillips; four grandchildren: Scott and Ross Hankins and Kasey and Seth Ellis; and three nephews: Mark, Brian, and Bradley Phillips.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.