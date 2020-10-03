Larry Boyd
Bridgeport, WA
Larry was born May 2, 1933, near Chelan, WA, and passed away September 7, 2020, in the Wenatchee Hospital. As a child, Larry attended elementary school in Lake Chelan and Omak, WA. He attended both Catholic school and Omak High. He served for years in the U.S. Navy, beginning in 1952. Later, Larry and his wife, Roma Boyd, raised their daughter, Monica, and two step-sons, Jimmy and Bobby Peckham.
Larry worked on large construction projects as a cement finisher, primarily on the West Coast, but all over Washington and the Northwest. He was a member of the Cement Masons and Plasterers Union, in Everett and Seattle, WA. He later became an independent contractor.
When he retired, he moved back to Okanogan, WA, country, living in the Bridgeport Bar, WA, community, where he raised angus steers, hay, gardens, and beautiful climbing roses.
Throughout his life, his passion was hunting and fishing with his father, brothers, and friends. He bragged about trips looking for elk up the Colockum and the hunts for deer, turkey, and exciting fishing trips. He was an excellent cook and everyone enjoyed his home-canned smoked fish and canned fresh fruits and produce. He was known to hold the Best Oyster Cookout, over a fire pit at Leader Lake in Okanogan County. Larry's most enjoyable times were welcoming all his family and friends wherever he lived!
Larry is survived by his daughter, Monica Shaw (nee Boyd); grandson, Cody Shaw; sons, Jimmy (Jessie) Peckham and Bobby Peckham, and families; and special friend, Millie Powell, who among other activities, ran Bloomsday with him several years. Also surviving are his sisters: Rose Goodnow of Oakland, CA, Della Graffis of Seven Bays, WA, Patricia Wood of Spokane, WA; brothers: Chuck (Dodie) Boyd of Grand Coulee, WA, and Tony (Cynthia) Boyd of Camano Island, WA; and an extensive family of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Preceding in death was his wife, Roma Boyd; brothers and sister: Cody Boyd, Harold Boyd, and Trudy Boyd Parker; mother, Anna Handley Boyd; and father, Elmer Boyd. God bless our dear friend, Larry.
Services will be held at a later time, when restrictions are relaxed. Arrangements are in care of Barnes Funeral Chapel, Brewster, WA.