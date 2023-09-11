Larry Carol Stafford
September 18,1937 - August 29, 2023
Larry Carol Stafford
September 18,1937 - August 29, 2023
Spokane, WA
(Formerly of Omak, WA)
It breaks our heart to announce that on August 29, 2023, our beloved dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, friend, and loving husband, Larry C. Stafford, left this world at his Spokane, WA, home, surrounded by his loving family, to rejoin his parents and ancestors.
Most will recall Larry as a true “Omakian”, he was proudly raised on eastside Omak, in the home that his dad had built, the same home he raised his family in. Larry attended Omak Schools where he graduated in 1956; he was well known for his good looks, athleticism, tricks, humor, and connection to his life-long friends. A story he loved to share, happened at the Omak School, I remember the first time I saw the new girl registering for school, I told my friends, “I'm going to marry that girl someday.” This story he proudly shared with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family of how he knew Lucetta Hahn would later be the love of his life, a beautiful love story that spanned over 71+ years.
Larry worked from the age of 15, he started at Biles & Coleman Mill like most Omak families. Later, he went to work for the City of Omak where he retired after 30 years. Larry had a lot of stories, and many more friends. After retirement, he and Lucetta moved to Ford, WA, to care for his mother-in-law and later, moved to Spokane WA where they resided for the past 16 years. Larry continued his jokes, teases, picked up more hobbies like golf, horseshoes, leather work, crossword puzzles and casino games. More importantly, he loved to share his stories of growing up in Omak, the good times with friends and his work experiences.
Larry C. Stafford was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Etichison Stafford; father, Robert Lawrence Stafford; maternal grandparents, William D. and Kate Jones-Etichison; paternal grandparents, Horace Eugene Sr. and Martha Longnecker-Stafford. Larry C. Stafford is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lucetta Stafford of Spokane, WA; sons: Robert Stafford (Julia) of Omak, WA, Randy Stafford (Kippy) of Newport WA; grandchildren: Jennifer Mathews (Rick) of Nine Mile Falls, WA, Amber Pickens (Josh) of Deer Park, WA, Andy Lyons of Omak, WA, Sidera Blue (Timothy) of Riverside WA, Dylan Stafford (Karana) of Renton, WA, Brenna Stafford (Kellen) of Spokane, WA, Aaron Stafford, Ayden Stafford, and Maddie McCoy Stafford (Leo) of Omak, WA; great-grandsons: Brooklyn, Cody, Caleb, Labronte, Kyle, Kasen, Waylon; great-granddaughters: Emily, Natalie, LuLuna; godchildren, Cayden R. Diefenbach-Hensley, and John Timentwa Jr.; and many loving nieces; and nephews.
A Celebration of Love and Honoring his Life will be Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at the Omak Longhouse, 7 Mission Road, Omak, WA, 98841, with dinner to follow.
