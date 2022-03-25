Larry Joe James
December 18, 1945 – January 28, 2022
Cashmere, WA
On the morning of January 28, 2022, Larry Joe James, 76, quietly left his family and friends to explore a new wilderness where hunting is open every season. Nature and wildlife provided a sanctuary for Larry. Born on December 7, 1945, to Keith and Jacqueline (Stewart) James, Larry grew up on a cattle ranch in Nahahum Canyon near Cashmere, WA. Along with his older sister, Leah Kay, and twin brother, Jerry James, he enjoyed riding horses, tending chickens, milking cows, hunting deer, catching rattlesnakes, and running barefoot over mowed hayfields where cows grazed.
Larry was introduced to the sport of wrestling at Cashmere High School. Turns out, he was a natural for the sport. Many opponents were "pinned' in no time. He placed second at state during his senior year in 1965. Larry was recruited by Columbia Basin Junior college for wrestling where he placed first at state both years. He placed second at the junior college national tournament in 1967.
Service to the community of Cashmere played an important role in Larry's life. He was a charter member of the Cashmere Jaycees, a volunteer dedicated to the Cashmere Fire department; one of the first to respond to alarms, and a longtime member of the Cashmere Lions club. He spent countless hours working on fundraising projects. Larry was a self-taught taxidermist who truly enjoyed creating displays of deer, elk, and moose for himself and others.
Larry and Pamela Weythman were high school sweethearts who married on December 14, 1968. In 1981, Larry and Mel Weythman (brother-in-law) formed a partnership with J&W Orchards. Together, they raised cherries, pears, and apples in Monitor, WA, on "homestead acres" that have been in the Weythman family since 1885.
A man of few words, Larry wanted you to think he was gruff and unapproachable. People soon figured out what a "Good Guy" he was. Larry had a generous heart and a hilarious way of teasing those he loved. Possessing a fierce sweet tooth, he would never say no to any cookie! Ever.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Elvin Mix in November of 2021; and brother, Jerry James, on December 21, 2021. He is survived by his best friend, soulmate, and wife, Pamela James; beloved children: Brian (Malinda) James, Shannon (Brett) Stoffel, Jason James; adored and cherished grandchildren: Mikayla, Brayden, and Maddie Stoffel; sister, Leah Kay Mix; nieces; nephews; and special friends.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Larry on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Mission Creek Community Club, 4724 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere, WA. You are invited to visit Larry's online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.