Larry L. Derting

Larry Lee Derting was the youngest of nine children born to Charles and Mary Derting of Malaga, WA, on July 10, 1942. He entered into the Kingdom of God on February 13, 2022.
He graduated from Wenatchee High School. When he was younger, Larry managed orchards in Malaga, WA, before starting work at Stemilt Growers; then became a pastor and stayed in the ministry for over 30 years. Larry's ministry journey began at Bethel Baptist Church. He then pastored at Grace Bible Fellowship and, more recently, was an associate pastor at Columbia River Fellowship.
Larry married his wife, Mary, in September of 1992. He then became “popsie” to Lori, Corey and Rick. He enjoyed fishing any chance he got and was a huge Washington State University Cougar fan, supporting his nieces and nephews. Larry loved spending time with his immediate and extended family. He was the family historian, a great story teller, and will be remembered for his sense of humor. But, most of all, he loved being a pastor and sharing the love of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Derting; children: Lori (Wayne) Johnston, Corey (Brenda) Poer, and Rick Pierson; grandchildren: Joshua, Sarah, Aaron, and Hailey; numerous extended family; friends; brothers and sisters in Christ.
A Memorial Service will be held at Columbia River Fellowship, 30 1st Street, Mansfield, WA, on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee, WA, to help cover funeral expenses. Graveside Service to be held at a later date.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.