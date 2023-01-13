Larry Lee McCullough was born in October, on Friday the 13th in 1950, to H.L. “Jr.” and Mary Alice McCullough. Larry was the oldest of five children and was born in Victoria, AR.
Larry and his family moved from Arkansas to Arizona, and then to Michigan, until they settled down in the Chelan Valley, WA. Larry started working at a young age to assist with supporting the family in whatever means possible.
He married the love of his life in 1972, Frances L. Montgomery, and together, they had five daughters; ten grandchildren: five boys and five girls; one great-grandson and one on the way.
Larry lived at home until his final breath on November 28, 2022, with his wife, Frances, and their live-in caretaker and the best grandson anyone could ask for, Matt McCullough. He is also survived by three of his daughters: Tanya (Bill) Holbrook, Amanda Tongate and Vanessa Alacantra, all of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Ricky McCullough; and sister, Brenda McCullough. Larry was preceded in death by two daughters: Melvy and Heather McCullough; parents, Jr. and Mary Alice; brother, Tom McCullough; sister, Lucinda Wiese; and long-time buddy and brother-in-law, Frank Montgomery.
A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date.
