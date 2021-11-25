Larry Mitchell “Mic” Wilson
March 11, 1948 – November 14, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
“He wore plaid well.” Dad always joked that he wanted that on his gravestone. He truly never met a plaid shirt he didn’t like, and indeed, he wore them very well. Larry “Mic” Wilson went home to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
A selfless caretaker, Dad was devoted to family, friends, and his faith. He was a kind-hearted soul, who even felt bad for the fish he caught, which were few and far between. He was equally generous with both his love and time. Dad was love in action. He was an honest and principled man with a strong work ethic, who always led by example. Dad was also incredibly quick-witted and very funny. He never took himself too seriously; he was regularly full of “dad jokes” and always found the humor in everything. He led the prayer before a meal, each one a thoughtful beautiful expression, except when he was feeling playful, then it was an enthusiastic “Rub-a-dub-dub, thanks for the grub. Yay God!”
Dad loved his family, cars, ice cold Coca-Cola, antiques, napping to Bob Ross, fishing, throwing snowballs at your car as you drove away, the beauty of nature, and his mother’s minced meat pie. He also loved to play the family card game “Peck” and always served as our official scorekeeper. He would quickly add an asterisk to your name if you displayed even a hint of poor sportsmanship. Dad was a prolific doodler, had beautiful handwriting, and was an organizational genius. He often entertained himself strumming his guitar or playing the drums on his truck’s steering wheel. Dad loved to collect old things and he is survived by a garage full of stuff that his kids have absolutely no idea what to do with.
Mic was born on March 11, 1948, in Larkin, AR, to Sammie and Treva Wilson. They moved to Washington state, in 1949, where he, along with his three brothers, lived in several communities in north central Washington, before settling in Wenatchee, in 1955. Mic spent his childhood playing baseball, going to Saturday matinees, and riding bicycles. As a teenager, he worked every day after school and on the weekends, to fund his love of cars. In 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army and honorably served his country for three years as a Cryptographer and Comm Center Specialist, stationed in Germany.
Upon returning home from the U.S. Army, he met Pamela Jean Hankins at a youth group bible study hosted at her house. It was love at first sight and after a short courtship, he asked Pam’s father, Curtis, for his blessing. In return, he jokingly offered Mic a nickel to take her off his hands. Dad gladly accepted, and they were happily married on August 5, 1972, and have been sweethearts and best friends ever since. They moved to southern California, where Mic attended California Baptist College, graduating in 1976, with degrees in Religious Studies and Behavioral Science. Upon graduation and the birth of their first child, they moved back to the northwest to be closer to both of their families. Mic and Pam put down roots in Wenatchee, WA, and raised a loving family with children: Michael, David, and Angela.
Dad was a deeply spiritual man, strong in his faith and love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Throughout his life, Dad served several churches in many roles including pastor, minister of education, youth group leader, and Sunday School teacher. A tireless provider, Dad worked in the electrical wholesale business for much of his career. “Quick Mic” was sought after by his customers for his hustle, attention to detail, and resourcefulness (Dad memorized the entire Cutler Hammer parts catalog). He happily retired, in 2011.
Mic is survived by his wife and love of his life, Pamela Wilson; children: Michael (Aimee) Wilson, David Wilson, Angela (Michael Schneider) Wilson; grandchildren: Ashley Heuchert, Alexis Heuchert, Jaxton Wilson, and Owen Wilson; brothers: Bob (Doravin) Wilson and Lanny (Mary) Wilson and their respective families; many extended family members; and best friend and fishing buddy, Gene Mackleit. All of whom will miss him dearly. Mic is reunited in Heaven with parents, Sammie and Treva Wilson; brother, Pat Wilson; daughter, Kristi Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Curtis and Faye Hankins; and brothers-in-law, Michael and Curtis Hankins, Jr..
A Celebration of Life Service will be held after the first of the year. You are invited to view the online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee, WA.
We love you, Dad. “See ya round like a Donut.”