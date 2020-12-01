Larry Trapp
Orondo, WA
Larry was born on November 13, 1939, at a midwife’s house in Waterville, WA. His parents, Clyde Landon "Lanny" Trapp and Doris Viola (Bauer), resided in Orondo. WA. Larry was preceded in death by his father, but his mother (still alive) turned 100 years old, in June of 2020. Larry was the first of four children, followed by three sisters; Shirley (Larry Ibsen dec.), Barbara (Alan Dancy dec.), and Lois (Dave VanSelus dec.).
Larry attended Orondo and Wenatchee, WA, schools, where he would have graduated, in 1957, had it not been for a “difference of opinion” with his English teacher.
In June of 1958, after high school, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Hancock. They had four daughters: Debra Lyn (Ted Mitchell) of Orondo, WA, Susan Marie of Spokane, WA, Patricia Kay of Orondo, WA, and Judith Anne of Orondo, WA, who collectively gave him eight grandkids: Nicholas, Camie, Amanda, Mathew, Luke, Lyra, Jay, and Kandis. Larry was also blessed with several great-grandkids.
Larry and Lynn divorced, in 1973. He later, met Claudia, and decided to remarry, in November of 1988. Together, they raised a second family including: Stephanie Marie (Troy Hirai) of Richland, WA, and Lawrence Richard (Amy Trapp) of Fayetteville, NC, adding another five grandkids to the family: Declan, Lewis, Alicia, Maggie, and Kali.
After high school, Larry worked for Auvil Fruit Co., until he purchased his grandfather’s orchard. He cultivated and worked it throughout his life. Larry also acquired his grandfather’s trucking company, which he operated day-in and day-out for almost 60 years, as Larry Trapp Trucking, Inc., until his death.
His family and friends will remember him for his generosity and as someone who was always willing to help any way he could. Many took advantage of his kindness and generosity. Whether financially, his vast wealth of trucking knowledge, filling an empty gas tank, or just listening to them talk; he was happiest when helping anyone in need. He loved being around children and was very young at heart himself. Often, he’d find his smile by scaring the daylights out of people or just watching cartoons with the kids. He was quick to join in on the shenanigans or the laughter of those around him. He took time to be an assistant coach for two years with Little League Baseball and had fun teaching his own kids how to throw a football and catch a baseball. He also taught them how to be tough when they caught the ball with their nose instead of the glove. His stories were endless and will continue on with all of us for years to come. He showed us how to have a heart, when it was most needed, to laugh even when we wanted to cry, and how to be strong in the most trying of times. For all these reasons we know he will be with us every day of our lives. He was, and always will be, a hero to many.
Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.