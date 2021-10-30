Larry Wayne Davis was born on March 31, 1945 in Hot Springs, AR, to Luther and Mabel Davis. He attended elementary school there, until he was 10, when his parents moved to Seattle, WA. He graduated from Evergreen High School, in 1963.
From there, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, as a third class Torpedoman, where he served proudly from 1964, until 1973. During his military service, he met and married Patsi Reems on January 4, 1969. Larry continued his service, until his honorable discharge, in 1973. Following his discharge, he and Patsi settled in Wenatchee, WA, where he was employed at Alcoa Aluminum for 25 years. After his retirement from Alcoa, he went on to become a reserve deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department. He was so proud to become “Deputy Davis”. At the same time, he was an Inmate Supervisor for the county. The inmates respected and liked him, as he told them “do not mistake my kindness for weakness”. They knew where their boundaries were.
Larry enjoyed fishing, boating, and owning many boats. He enjoyed Goodwill shopping and collecting hundreds of hats and shoes. Many people enjoyed his quirky sense of humor and warm personality. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 52 years; daughters: Shaelyn Piper (Joseph) of Boise, ID, Trista Podskalan of Marysville, WA, and Karen Parker of Anaheim, CA; son, Jeffrey Hansard (Tony) of Renton, WA; brother, Richard Davis (Barb) Stevensville, MT; grandchildren: Odin, Audrey, Ellie, Mason, and Noah; and great-grandson, Chance.We will miss you Larry.
A Graveside Inurnment service is planned for next spring at Tahoma National Cemetery, in Kent, WA. An announcement will be made prior. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
