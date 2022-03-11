LaRue Hysong Franklin

LaRue left this earth suddenly on January 27, 2022, to join the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, and husband of over 61 years, who passed away in 2016 in East Wenatchee, WA. Born on January 15, 1936, in San Bernardino, CA, LaRue attended schools in both California and Wenatchee, WA, graduating from Wenatchee High School. She then attended the University of Washington as a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. On September 25, 1955, James and LaRue D. Franklin were wed. James' Navy career had their family traveling the world while raising four children. They settled in Seattle, WA, then James joined his father's CPA firm in Wenatchee, WA, In 1963, where they made their home ever since.
LaRue enjoyed golf with the ladies 9-hole and 18-hole group at Wenatchee's Golf and Country Club. She never got a hole in one! Summers were spent at Lake Chelan boating and relaxing, while winters were for skiing with the family and vacations in Whitefish, MT. LaRue was always up for an adventure, whether it was one-arm bandit at the Casinos, or a pampered cruise to the Caribbean with daughter, Cari. LaRue always wore her radiant smile, a warm and gracious spirit and infectious laugh. The loss of this charming woman is made bearable only by knowing that she is surrounded by the love of her one and only, our daddy, James. Take good care of each other.
LaRue was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James D. Franklin; and her brother, Robert Hysong. She is survived by her sister, Irene Miller; her children: Cari Franklin-Hart, Mark (Judy) Franklin, Brad Franklin, Denise Franklin Adair; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Private Service was held on February 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of customary remembrances, we know that LaRue would be pleased, and appreciate, your consideration of donating to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
