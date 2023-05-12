It is with extremely heavy hearts that the family of Laura White (Wickenhagen) notes her passing on May 1, 2023, due to compounded health issues.
Laura was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Porter and Elsie Wickenhagen. She grew up in the town of Chelan, WA, where she graduated from Chelan High School. She then went to Wenatchee Valley College, where she met her life partner, Glenn White. They married on April 4, 1964, and had two sons.
Laura, aka “Lori” to many, leaves behind her loving husband, Glenn; sons: Troy White and Scott (Christina) White; sister, Sandra Staples Hector; grandchildren: Trista White, Tyke White, Lexi White, Daniel Avery; an aunt; and many sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Wickenhagen; and great-grandson, Waylon.
As Lori chose not to have a funeral, if you are one of her many friends or acquaintances who knew her through her work in the various fruit warehouses or however you knew her, get together with a kindred spirit over a cup of coffee or your favorite beverage and share some memories of her. If you have a favorite one, make a short note and pass it on to Glenn, who will gladly share it with the family. Thanks in advance and God Bless.
Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
She may be gone but she will always be Lovingly Remembered.
