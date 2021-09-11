Laurajane "Peggy" Adams was born to William Wheeler and Lois Daisy Lipscomb on September 18, 1926, in Spokane, WA. She passed away, at age 94, on August 31, 2021, from old age and complications due to dementia with Alzheimer’s. Mom had a good run. After graduating from Eastern Washington College of Education, now Eastern Washington University, she came to Wenatchee, WA, in 1949, as an elementary school teacher. Her first job was at Lewis and Clark. She also spent time at Washington, but retired in 1985, at Columbia Elementary.
Before retiring in 1985, she learned to ride a motorcycle, a Honda 90 to be exact. The kids at Columbia were scared to death of the teacher that rode her motorcycle to school. The other teachers were scared too, but because they were afraid they were going to get hit!
She was an avid skier before moving to Wenatchee. Wanting to go skiing her first winter in town, she asked around if someone could take her up to Squilchuck, the only nearby ski hill (only rope tows) in the area at the time. The President of the Wenatchee Ski Club took her up on her need to go skiing, Frank Stuart "Stu" Adams. After a whirlwind romance, they married the following year on August 20, 1950. Because Stu was already getting ready for the fall hunting season, they could not take a real honeymoon, instead opting for a weekend beach trip to Oregon with friends. Later that same year, the real honeymoon was taken to Sun Valley, ID, to go skiing, which they both enjoyed doing late into their lives. Eventually, they decided to start a family, having two sons, William Gregory "George" and Todd Franklin "Sam".
She enjoyed digging for arrowheads on the Columbia River, playing tennis, and golf. She loved cards, especially bridge, but also cribbage. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. Peg sewed clothes her whole life. Not only did she sew many of her own clothes, but also the clothes of her kids, and grandkids as they grew up. Stu and Peg spent many winters in Mexico after retirement. They both loved to travel. She took each of her grandkids on memorable trips to New York, Washington D.C., and the New England States.
Stu preceded her in death after a 58-year marriage. She is survived by her two sons; three grandchildren: Cameron, Roxanne, and Nicholas; and one great-grandchild, J.J.
We all love and miss you Mom.
