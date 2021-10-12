Lauri M. Hutchinson

Lauri Michael "Hutch" Hutchinson passed away on October 9, 2021, at his home in Granby, CO. Hutch was born July 3, 1953, to Virgil and Sally Hutchinson in Wenatchee, WA. Hutch graduated from Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, WA, where he excelled in basketball, baseball, football, as well as academics. He was named athlete of the year, in 1971. After graduation, Hutch went on to play basketball for Highline Community College, and then to George Fox University, on a basketball scholarship, where he was also a member of the baseball team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from George Fox University. He then became an educator in the Vancouver School District in Vancouver, WA. He taught Social Studies, U.S. History, Washington State History, and Criminal Law. Hutch also went to Portland State University, to study Political Science and History, and then received a Master of Arts in Teaching, from Lewis and Clark College. However, his true passion as a teacher was coaching basketball. He coached the Fort Vancouver High School Trappers for 20 years, most of these as the head coach.
Hutch retired from teaching, in 2006, and moved to Granby, with his long-time partner, Sallie Tippie. He loved to sing and taught himself to play the guitar, where he became quite proficient. The house was often filled with the sounds of his music. Golf, music, and skiing, became some of his favorite hobbies. However, he did not care much for the Granby winters and he found himself a fair-weather skier!
Hutch's greatest joy was watching his boys and grandchildren play sports, any sport. If he could not physically be at a game, he would always stream it, so he would not miss a thing.
Hutch is survived by his long-time partner, Sallie Tippie; sons: Joshua, Jamie (Erin), Kaleb (Stacey), and Kane; surrogate daughter, Kallie Takahashi; brother, Kyle (Lisa); sister Gina (Jim) O'Dell; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grand Elk Grill, 1300 10 Mile Dr., Granby, CO, on October 23, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to Namaste Hospice, 6000 E. Evans Ave. Suite 2-400, Denver, CO, 80222.
