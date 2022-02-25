Lauribel Grace Harrison
1926 – 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Lauribel Grace Harrison was born on March 10, 1926, in Paola, KS, to parents, Roy Hamilton and Dorothy Sherar Nutt. Lauribel grew up in this small town outside Kansas City, KS, with her brother, Don, and sisters, Arlene and Nadine.
Barefoot, chasing her puppy and clouds, Lauribel as a young girl learned and experienced life activities such as milking a cow, collecting eggs, seeding and watering crops to harvest, and baking bread with no kitchen gagets but her hands, a wooden spoon and wood-fired stove on the nearby farm of her grandparents, Harry W. and Laura A. Sherar.
Her life was a story of caring for others, generosity, love and commitment to family, her lord and savior, church and community. She cared for everyone at all times and never took a day off. Strength, perseverance, and quick wit are traits remembered by granddaughter, Becca, she made me laugh a-lot and I appreciated her sense of humor. Fortunate to spend many meals and evenings around her grandmother's kitchen table, granddaughter, Karsten, knows how Lauribel took delight in the small things and while her laughter was contagious, Lauribel's smile lit up the room. That brilliance caught the eye of her future husband who throughout his life called his one and only, “The Belle of the Ball.”
After her early education and graduating from High School, Lauribel attended the University of Kansas School of Nursing through the U.S. Army Nurses Corp and with the Senior Class of 1947 graduated as Lauribel Nutt Harrison. She married the late Dr. Joseph E. Harrison on July 28, 1946, in Kansas City.
Lauribel is the Daughter of Pioneers, who helped tame the Wild West and shape Kansas into a free state. She learns her Ancestry Research granddaughter Sarah. Robert H.R. Sherar wrote the book “John Brown and Border Warfare.” Sherar was with Brown on and off for months, one of a few who survived The Battle of Osawatomie and while preparing to go to Harpers Ferry was persuaded out of it by his more sensible mother. Belle had that sensibility as well and. Border Ruffians and Jayhawkers streamed into Lauribel's lively spirit to her last hours on earth cheering on her beloved Kansas University basketball team.
The westward story follows the rugged journey to Oregon. Award winning author Jane Kirkpatrick beautifully captures in her second novel, “Sweetness to the Soul.” A historical and unlikely romance which paints a brilliant picture of love that conquers all obstacles in the lives of settlers Joseph and Jane Sherar on the Deschutes River, which brought a legacy back to that childhood farm in Paola. Lauribel met Jane at a book signing of the novel and with hugs they have remained friends.
Lauribel and Joseph made that westward journey, moving with their three eldest children from Kansas City, Kansas to the Wenatchee Valley in January of 1953. She became assistant and office manager for her husband as they established his orthodontic practice and worked until retirement in 1990. Her farm roots came to serve her as they operated a farm in Quincy, WA, and she told stories of cooking, washing clothes and watching children with humble shelter on those vast acres. She traveled with Joe extensively around the world. Born with her hat on, she was a true navigator, uplifting lives wherever she went and always ready for a new adventure.
Lauribel was an accomplished pilot and received her wings in 1961, prior to her husband. She piloted their Cessna 175, flown on midweek commutes to the dental satellite office in Omak, WA. She was also an active member of the Wenatchee Pilots Association, Wenatchee Community Concert Association, NCW Child Evangelism and an influential member of Calvary Bible Church for the past 62 years. At the age of 95, Lauribel left us to be with Jesus in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family. Matthew 5:16 reflects grandma's life and granddaughter, Hannah, reminds us as her light touched many through her generosity, care and unconditional love.
Lauribel was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy Sherar; her sisters: Arlene and Nadine. She is survived by her brother, Don Nutt of Lawrence, Kansas and who is 100 years old; children: David Harrison, Dr. Stephen Harrison, Dr. Phillip (Debbie) Harrison, Rebecca Mauch, and Karen Harrison Krystyniak; grandchildren: Benjamin Harrison, Jeremiah Harrison, Sarah Harrison, William Harrison, Josiah Harrison, Hannah Harrison, Rosanne Rebecca Thurber, Victoria Mauch, Michael Peterson, Karsten Peterson, Joseph Harrison, Conard Harrison; and great-grandchildren: Bodhi Wier, Drake Wier, Jack Thurber, Lincoln Harrison, Malcolm Harrison, and Teagan Steed.
A Memorial Service will be on March 4, 2022, at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First Street, Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception luncheon in the fellowship hall. Visitation will then follow at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth Street Wenatchee, WA., from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private Graveside Service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, with our Wenatchee Cross lit this day in her honor.
Our family is grateful to the exceptional staff at Jones & Jones – Betts, for the care and protection our mother received and deep compassion for her family. Memorials may be made to NCW Child Evangelism, 800 Orondo Ave, Wenatchee, WA, for the continued outreach and salvation of God's precious children, whom he loves and they are known.