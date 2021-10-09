Laurie Mae (Babbitt) Pelfrey went home to the Lord on October 4, 2021, supported by the loving staff of Colonial Vista, her last home. Many thanks to Ernie. Laurie was born July 17, 1939, on a doorstep, as she told it, before Chelan Hospital was built. She started working for Beebe Fruit sorting apples, in the late 50’s, and also worked for Trout Fruit, until her retirement.
She read extensively, watched movies, and embroidered, for family and friends. Laurie remained in Chelan, WA, until 2020, when her doctor had her transferred to Colonial Vista due to declining health.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents; two sons and daughter; and her loving husband of 30 years. She is survived by two daughters, Julie Pelfrey and Kandy Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/. She lost two children, nine months apart, due to Cystic Fibrosis.
Visitation will be at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Graveside Services at Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
