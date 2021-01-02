Laverl G. Gorder
May 16, 1930 - December 18, 2020
On December 18, 2020, we lost a wonderful mother and grandmother, Laverl G. Gorder. Laverl was born in the very small town of Bandmill, AR, as an only child to Lenora Floyd and Bo Kanky. She spent most of her life living between Wenatchee, WA, and Seattle, WA. As a single mother, she raised her two sons, Danny and Ron Sims while living in Seattle. With the help of her mother, Lenora Kratz, she then met Robert Gorder, and they were married in 1969. She became a loving step-mother to Robert Jr., Bonnie, and Brian Gorder. Laverl and Bob successfully owned and operated the Water Wheel Tavern, a popular eating and drinking establishment in Ballard, WA, for years, where she was a customer favorite with a fiery personality and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed the simple things in life, and the biggest success to her was the love of her family and her special love with her husband, Bob.
Laverl is survived by a large extended family. Mom, we will always miss you, we will always remember you, and we will always love you.
There will be no services, per her request.