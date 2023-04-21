LaVerne Faulkner Hiatt
January 17, 1926 – April 14, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
LaVerne Faulkner Hiatt died peacefully on April 14, 2023, at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, WA, surrounded by four of her grown children. LaVerne was born January 17, 1926, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Dewey and Hazel (Gillam) Faulkner. Education was an important value in her family.
LaVerne's mother became a teacher at the age of 16, at a time when most women didn't go to college. She and her sister were both honored to attend the opening years of an all-women's college; St. Francis, in Fort Wayne, IN.
After World War II, LaVerne married Richard Hiatt, a purple-heart Marine veteran, and she cared for their first three children while he completed his education in Forestry at Purdue University. After a brief assignment in Falls Church, VA, this adventurous couple headed west to the wilds of Central Oregon, where they raised three more children.
LaVerne was a smart woman who loved learning and instilled that love in her family. One year, her family made the paper because once she had returned to college for her teaching degree, all six children and both their parents were in school! Over the years, LaVerne taught in several districts in both Oregon and Washington. The family moved to Washington when Richard took his dream forestry job in Leavenworth, WA. While living in Washington, the couple bought two apple orchards and LaVerne returned to college to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting and a CPA license, becoming a State Auditor.
She was very social and always had many good friends. LaVerne loved traveling, especially to warm places with a pool. She was passionate about golf, swimming, and bridge and was known to dance energetically at weddings into her 90's!
LaVerne is survived by four of her sons: Jeffrey (Jane), Gregory, Patrick, and Christopher (Tricia), and her daughter, Kathleen (James Green). She is survived by 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren! She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nicholas; husband, Richard; and her sister, Evelyn Casper.
The Memorial Service will be held on a date to be determined, at First United Methodist Church. The family is especially grateful for the kindness and care LaVerne received from: Colonial Vista, Wenatchee Regional Hospital, Central Washington Home Care & Hospice, and Pastors, Debbie Sperry and John Coleman Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Doctors Without Borders, a favorite charity of LaVernes.