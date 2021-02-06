Lawerence Lee Tupling
Mansfield, WA
Lawerence Lee "Larry" Tupling left his earthly body at the age of 78, on January 27, 2021, to be with his loving savior. Larry leaves behind his lifetime love of 58 years, Janelle; daughter, Pamela Tupling-Zweigle (Keith); grandson, Mitchel Lee Tupling (12 yrs); sister, Sherry Riley (Cecil); brother, Ron Tupling; sister, Cindy Tupling; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents, Harlen "Harley" and Lorena Tupling (Ralph MacIntyre) preceded him.
Larry was born and raised in the farm house where he and Janelle currently reside. He was a graduate of Mansfield High School and a lifetime wheat farmer. He began learning the trade at the age of 13, working alongside his father. An active citizen of the Mansfield community, some of his contributions included being a volunteer firefighter for Douglas County District #5, school board member, Lion’s Club member, he was instrumental in building the new Mansfield K thru 12 school, and was a member of the Mansfield Community Church. In his younger years when he was not farming, Larry drove semi, was a warehouse manager for local fruit sheds, and worked alongside his father-in-law on Azwell dam and Grand Coulee dam. He was well skilled in many trades. Some of his past time activities included: camping, water skiing, snowmobiling, game fishing, golfing, and traveling. Larry was a devoted, grateful, giving, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his community, his fellow farmers, and was dedicated to the family farm.
His family and friends are deeply saddened by his passing, but are rejoicing that he is with our Lord. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Larry, please consider the Prostate Cancer Foundation - www.pcf.org, Kidney Cancer Association - www.kidneycancer.org, or The American Heart Association - www.heart.org.
