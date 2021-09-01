Lawrence Alexander Kozlowski, of Wenatchee, WA, went home to Jesus, on August 27, 2021. He was born in Bellflower, CA, on September 11, 1945, to Raymond and Mary Kozlowski. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara, and they were happily married for 54 years. They welcomed three beautiful children.
He served in Vietnam and was a proud patriot. They settled in the Wenatchee Valley in 1979, where he worked for the railroad for 30 years.
He was generous, caring, fiercely independent, and humorous. His boisterous personality filled any room he entered. He loved life and all its beauty. He saw potential in everyone and everything. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children: Matthew, Amanda, and Jennifer; six grandchildren: Kaela, Nathan, Natalie, Joshua, Connor, and Logan; four great-grandchildren: Sophia, Olivia, Ethan, and Everly; one brother, Raymond; and three sisters: Gerry, Jeanne, and Rose.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. A committal will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Wenatchee Right to Life at https://www.wenatcheeforlife.org/ or The American Legion, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
