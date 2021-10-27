Lawrence Allan Leavitt
Monitor, WA
Al passed away October 20, 2021, at his home in Monitor, WA, with most of his loving family by his side. Al was born in Fort Cobb, OK, to O.B. and Maggie Leavitt. On Al’s eighth birthday, in 1942, his family moved from the Oklahoma dust bowl to Cashmere, WA, by train, to work as farm laborers. Al, along with his siblings: Hazel, Nelda Sue, Louise, Diane, Earl, Norman, Roy, and Jim, all grew up in Cashmere on the Joe Smith orchard, where his parents lived until their passing.
Al met his wife, Bettye J. Smith at the American Legion Hall in Peshastin, WA, and they were married on September 23, 1953. They later settled in William’s Canyon, in Dryden, WA, where Al worked in the orchard.
The family moved to Monitor in about 1965, when Al began to work as a heavy equipment operator. They were able to buy property and Al built the family home with the help of his wife and children. During that time, he worked as a heavy equipment operator building power lines around the Pacific Northwest, as a member of more than 50 years for the IBEW.
Al leased and planted a small orchard and worked those as well. He was forced into retirement from building power lines, when he broke his back. Al returned to school and received his GED from Wenatchee Valley College, in 1995, at the age of 61. He continued to work in his orchard as much as he could.
He and Bettye enjoyed fishing, traveling, dancing, singing, and mostly visiting casinos around the states. The house he built and lived in, until his passing, was filled with so many friends and family over the years, as they celebrated all life’s events.
Al was a member of the Monitor Fire Department, the Eagles and a very proud member of the Scottish Rite 32-degree Free Masons since 1980.
He was a man of integrity, strong work ethic, pride, compassion, generosity, unconditional love, and above all, strength. His family will forever remember him for his strong will. He was a giant of a man in every way and will always be missed terribly.
Al and Bettye raised four children: Dan (Ramona) of Electric City, WA, Callie (Dave) Yonaka of Monitor, WA, Monty (Laura) of Entiat, WA, and Shannon (Glen) King of Wenatchee, WA. He is survived by 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; all of whom he loved completely. Bettye’s sister, JoAnn (Pat) Burnett of Leavenworth, WA; sister-in-law, Doreen Smith of Wenatchee, WA; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. Al was preceded in death by all of his siblings; parents, O.B. and Maggie; wife, Bettye, in 2008; her mother; and her brothers: Hames, Jack, and Joe Smith; and sisters; Edna Sollee and Avaline Smith.
Our family would like to give special thanks to his dear friends and family who were able to visit, call, support, and reach out to all of us during this extremely difficult and emotional time. We were so blessed that we were able to spend so much time with our Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and friend.
We would also like to thank Dr. Kathrine Ridgeway for being much more than just a physician to both of our parents through the years, and the medical staff that gave so much care to dad and Hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Al in the Spring of 2022, due to concerns of illness for others at this time.
Lawrence Allan Leavitt will be laid to rest at the Peshastin Cemetery, with his wife, Bettye, and his mother-in-law, Lucille Smith. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.