Lawrence B. Miller
May 24, 1945 - January 22, 2021
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Larry was born in New Mexico and grew up in Brentwood CA. He served three years in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. He moved to Washington in 1970. He was Active in the AA Program and lived the motto of "One Day at a Time". Larry loved his family and enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and camping. He previously resided in Chelan, WA, and was known as the Tinker.
Larry is survived by three brothers: Ed Miller of Bridgeport, WA, Jim Miller of Spokane, WA, and Roy Miller of Brentwood CA. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and two sisters.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.