Lawrence L. Tucker
October 7, 1938 - August 20, 2021
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
As a handyman, Larry Tucker could fix anything. As a master woodworker, he could create works of art. As a father, he created a beautiful family. But around Wenatchee, WA, Larry was just good old Larry, friend to anyone and everyone he met. Larry died August 20, 2021, in Spokane Valley, WA.
Larry began life on October 7, 1938, in Everett, WA, as Lawrence Lloyd Tucker, the child of Thurlow and Elizabeth "Betty" Tucker. He had a happy childhood with his older brother, William, and younger sister, Margaret. After he graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957, he married his sweetheart, Jo Ann Bentley, in 1959.
In 1961, Larry joined the United States Air Force, where he worked as an electrician on guidance systems for B-52 bombers, until leaving the military in 1967. While in service to his country, he became father to the loves of his life, Kenneth and Kristine.
After his service, Larry went to work at Puget Sound Power and Light in Bellevue, WA, and then, moved to Wenatchee in 1973, to follow in his father's footsteps as an employee of the Chelan County Public Utility District, until his retirement in 1994.
Larry leaves behind a treasure trove of beautiful handcrafted woodwork. His bedroom sets, desks, baby cribs, cedar chests, and jewelry boxes will carry his memory for generations of his family. In August 2021, Larry moved to Spokane Valley, WA, to be close to family.
He leaves behind that loving family, including his bride of 62 years, Jo Ann; and his little sister, Margaret "Margie" Hyatt of Honolulu, HI; children: Kenneth, and his wife, Jodi of Spokane Valley, WA; and Kristine Bilderback and her husband, Ken, of Gaston, OR; his son, Kenneth, and his wife, Jodi brought Jacob, Megan, and Michael, into the world. Jacob married Julie Lytle, who brought Paisley, Griffin, and Beckham into Larry's life. Megan married Evan Carlsson, and Michael married Delaney Hinsberg. Larry also leaves behind his loving nephew, Gary Tucker of Spokane, WA. They all miss him terribly.
Interment with Military Honors will be at 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hazen & Yaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. The public is welcome at both events. Donations can be made in memory of Larry to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/.