Lawrence "Larry" Cleek
Wenatchee, WA
On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Lawrence “Larry” Cleek went to be with his Lord and Savior, and to be reunited with his wife, Pat. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family members. He was born in Orofino, ID, on October 24, 1931, to Lawrence and Marjorie (Sabin) Cleek. After moving around to the states of Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, and Selah, WA, he moved with his mother and sister, Juanita, to Wenatchee, WA, in 1947. Larry graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1949 and then, on a military deferment, he attended Wenatchee Valley College, the University of Washington, and finished his VA degree at University of Southern California, with a degree in communications. He then entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at an Army base in Stuttgart, Germany, where he served as a radio operator. Upon returning home, he worked for a short time at Boeing in Seattle, WA, but then got a job as a power dispatcher for the Chelan County PUD, where he worked until he retired in 1987.
In 1960, he met his sweetheart, Patricia “Pat” Elaine Paul, from Chelan, WA. After a brief courtship, they were married at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, in Chelan, on October 21, 1961. Larry and Pat were happily married for 58 years, until her death on October 29, 2019.
Larry and Pat were active members of Wenatchee Valley Christian Center for over 20 years. Larry had a passion for reading his Bible. One of his favorite verses was Matthew 22:37-39: You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind and you shall love your neighbor as yourself. There was no greater thrill Larry and Pat had, except to share their faith with others.
Larry had a passion for the outdoors and took his family camping to many local campgrounds, such as the Icicle and the Entiat River, but they especially enjoyed Mt. Rainier National Park, a family favorite. He always made sure he only used one match to light the campfire. He was also involved in supporting many political candidates and various Pro-Life causes.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; mother, Marjorie; and sister, Juanita Granger. He is survived by his three sons: Larry (Sharon) Cleek of Freeville, NY, four grandchildren: Karissa, Jonathan, Michael, and Laurie and five great-grandchildren: Joanna, Kayden, William, Ruby, and Eloise; Logan (Tricia) Cleek of Wenatchee, WA, and three grandsons: Alex, Ian, and Andy; Leo (Juanita) of Mt. Vernon, WA, and two grandchildren: Natalie and Winston.
The family would like to thank Pastor Paul, Holly West, and their entire church family at Valley Christian Center, for their love and support for many years. The family would also like to express their deep gratitude to the staff at Central Washington Hospital for their excellent care, as well as the wonderful staff of Hospice, for their gentle and loving care during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Wenatchee Valley Christian Center, 1621 Methow St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Central Washington Hospital Home, Health, & Hospice Services, or the Wenatchee Right to Life, P.O. Box 1603, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Finally, thank you to our extended family and friends for the care and support during this time.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.