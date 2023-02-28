Lawrence (Larry) Gibson
January 17, 1957 – February 18, 2023
Mount Vernon, WA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Lawrence (Larry) Gibson of Mount Vernon, WA, formerly of Omak, WA passed away on February 18, 2023, after a long illness. He was born to Joyce and Arthur Gibson in Klamath Falls, OR. He was the oldest of two boys.
Larry Gibson was an 11-year-old boy, walking down the side of a road in Portland, OR, when he was struck by a drunk driver. He spent almost two years in the hospital and 13 surgeries later, his leg was amputated seven inches below the knee. He participated not only in wrestling, but also as a defensive end and kicker on his high school football team. He continued with both sports in college, earning four wrestling letters and serving as captain for two years at George Fox College in Oregon. Larry was admitted to the George Fox Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. After graduating in 1970, with degrees in sociology and psychology, Gibson began working for the Department of Social and Health Services in Omak and Spokane, WA.
In 1973, he was on a small plane that crashed high over a mountain pass in Washington, he broke his back and artificial leg. After this, he made up his mind that upon rescue, he was going back to school to become an educator. For 21 years, from 1976 to 1997, he taught history and coached wrestling at Omak High School where he coached multiple State Champions. He also coached at the Omak Middle School from 1984 to 1990 and again from 1991 to 1992. Larry was voted Washington's Coach of the Year in 1991. He coached and directed the Open Team for USA Wrestling from 1979 to 1993, and took teams to Hungary, Japan, Russia, Dominican Republic, France, East Germany, China-Mongolia. He was inducted into the Washington State Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1995, and received his USA Wrestling Gold Level Coaches Certificate in 1997. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, OK, in 2009.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Arthur Gibson. He is survived by his wife, Karol at home; Aaron (Tammy) Gibson of Lacey, WA; step-son, Nicholas (Amanda) Brender of Issaquah, WA and their two children: Opal and Walter; step-daughter, Kelsey (Matt) Howell of Bellingham, WA, and their two children Evelynn and Griffin. Larry is also survived by his brother, John of Escondido, CA; and numerous cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Omak High School Gymnasium, 20 S. Cedar St., Omak, WA, 98841. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your local wrestling team, Hospice, or Fire department/EMT.