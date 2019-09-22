Lawrence "Larry" L. Stevens
Omak, WA
Lawrence "Larry" L. Stevens passed away on September 1, 2019 at Mid-Valley Hospital. He was born on December 22, 1939, to Pauline and Lester Stevens. Larry graduated from Okanogan High School in 1957.
He started working as a box boy at Safeway, while in high school. Larry married Carol Meyers in Omak, WA, in 1959. They had two sons: Tracy and Tony. Carol passed away when Tracy was seven and Tony was four.
Larry married Bev Wagg in 1968. They had one son, Dennis. Bev had a previous son, Doug Wagg to complete the family. Larry continued working for Safeway and moved to Spokane, WA, where he became manager. He was transferred to Sandpoint, ID, to manage the Safeway there. Later, Larry and Bev moved back to Omak, where they had the Ward's Catalog Store. When Ward's closed their catalog stores, Larry ran the Gull Oil and Gas Station in Omak and a gas station in Tonasket.
Larry married Lois Kober. He later worked for Trancare, which he really enjoyed. Larry and family enjoyed boating in Omak Lake and Sandpoint. Larry also enjoyed camping, playing cards, old cars, and senior center meals.
Larry was preceded in death by parents, Pauline and Lester; his wives, Carol and Lois. He is survived by sons: Tracy of Mount Vernon, WA, Tony of Bremerton, WA, Dennis of Bonney Lake, WA, and Doug Wagg of Bremerton, WA; sisters: Marjorie (Harlan) Tverberg of Omak, WA, and Janet (Jim) Cottier of Spokane, WA. Larry is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins; and five grandchildren. Larry's faithful German shephard dog, Kyra, passed away a day before him.
Larry requested there be no memorial services.