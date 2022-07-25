Lawrence “Larry” Peter Northwind Jr. passed away on June 4, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born August 15, 1966, to Patricia and Larry Northwind Sr. in Wenatchee, WA.
Larry attended schools in Wenatchee during his youth, and was very involved in the Scouts. Larry had a one of a kind sense of humor and was always able to make someone laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as reading a good book. He was very interested in his heritage and was always striving to learn more about his roots.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; brother, Andrew; all his grandparents; and some aunts; uncles; and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Lois; and children: Jane, Willie and Kenny; also his father, Larry Sr.; step-mom, Donna; and sisters: Shelly, Brenda, and Amanda.
Thank you so much to Steve, Bob, and Pete for sharing his last few days with him, and thank you as well to Wes for helping him along this last part of his journey in life and into the after.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, between 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Makers Coffee Roasters Event space located at 85 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
Arrangements in care of Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
