Leah Postelwait went home to be with her Lord Jesus on May 25, 2022, after a brief illness. Leah was born in Heber City, UT, to Mabel (Jones) and Raymond Davis. The family moved to Dillon, MT, where they operated a ranch during the spring and summer months, living in town during the winters so Leah and her sister, Barbara, could attend school. They rode calves until Leah was given her own horse, a small black mare named, Judy.
After a move to Chelan, WA, Leah met the love of her life, Dewey Leonard Postelwait. He was in the Marine Corps, so they drove to Coeur d'Alene, ID, to be married, and they lived in San Diego, CA, until he went overseas to Korea. Leah and Leonard raised their family of three daughters initially in Chelan and then in Manson, where they owned an apple orchard for many years.
Leah loved her family and was committed to following Jesus; she was an avid gardener, a talented artist, a wonderful home cook, and she enjoyed all of God's creation.
Leah is survived by her daughter's: Terry Sturtz, Patty Abel, and Penny Woodard; her grandchildren: Maggie (Jensen) Smith, Harlan Jensen, Nic Abel, Ann (Sturtz) Nuss, and Amanda Woodard; and many great-grandchildren.
So many people have told us how much her humor and compassion meant to them, and that just seeing her made their day brighter. She was loved by her family, many lifelong and new-found friends, and her sense of humor and caring for others will last forever.
Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To send flowers to the family of Leah "Jean" Postelwait, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.