Leanna Fain
East Wenatchee, WA
On the evening of May 14, 2021, Leanna Fain passed from this home on earth, to her heavenly home, after a short illness.
Leanna was born to Harold and Carol Petersen in Moses Lake, WA, at Larson Air Force Base. Leanna’s dad was a 20 year Army Veteran, who went into the Army before she was born and retired from the Army, when Leanna was 20. She would say she was an Army brat and spent her first 20 years in the Army. Growing up, she lived in Washington, California, Alabama, North Carolina, and Germany. Leanna graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1974, but only attended there for six months. She attended three other high schools in Germany, Alabama, and North Carolina.
After graduating from high school, Leanna went to live with her grandmother in Mansfield, WA. During this time, she took care of grandmother and traveled with her to California to visit family. While there, she met Michael Fain, her future husband. They met on Mother’s Day weekend and were married on August 9, 1975. They only saw each other for 17 days, before they were married, and it lasted for 46 years.
After the wedding, Leanna moved to Ventura, CA, where they would live for 15 years and in 1990, moved to East Wenatchee, WA. During the time in Ventura, Leanna had two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca.
Leanna has had several jobs over the years. She sold Avon, cleaned houses, waitressed, teacher’s aide, taught second grade, daycare teacher, and daycare director for St. Paul’s Lutheran Daycare, where she retired, in 2017. Leanna enjoyed working with children and watching them learn and grow. There are a lot of children in the Wenatchee Valley that she has taught and was happy to see them when they grew older. Leanna enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, crocheting, crafts, spending time reading her bible, and bible study groups.
Leanna is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters: Rachel (Ethan) Harris and Rebecca Fain; grandchildren: Elijah Harris, Evan Harris, and Aubrey Harris; sisters: Linda (Dave) George, Loree Widmer, and Lydia (Brian) Flint; and brother Les (Diane Petersen); mother, Carol Petersen; and special aunt, Shirley Howard. She was preceded in death by her dad, Harold Petersen; mother-in-law, June Fain; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and a brother-in-law.
There will be a Celebration of Life service, held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, scholarship is in Leanna’s name. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.