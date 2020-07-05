Lee A. Henneigh
November 13, 1946 - June 28, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Lee married Lois “Kris” Stading on October 21, 1966. Lee went to work at Boeing, then onto Industrial Maintenance Mechanic and Welder at Hannah Mining, (and throughout the different name changes) in Rock Island, WA, for 33 years. Once he retired, Lee earned his AA in Social Services and began work as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, a driver for Patient Services and BNSF. He also was a Volunteer at the Salvation Army Social Services Administration Building.
Lee is survived by Lois “Kris” Henneigh; three children: Lesia Curtis, Lane’e (Brennan) Earhart, and Lonnie “Sherry” Henneigh; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Barnhart; and brother, Dennis Henneigh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Verlie Henneigh; brother, Michael Henneigh; and sons-in-law: Timothy Curtis and Steve Kelley.
The family invites you to view Lee’s tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.