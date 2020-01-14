Lee Byer Milner, M.D.
June 2, 1941 - January 11, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Lee Byer Milner, M.D. of the Dempsey Rd. section of Leavenworth, WA, died early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, following a brief hospitalization for leukemia (AML). He was born in Cambridge, MA, on June 2, 1941, and was the son of the late Leo Robert Milner, MD and Esther Byer Milner. He received his education at Newton High School, Johns Hopkins University, and Tufts University School of Medicine.
As a toddler, Lee accompanied his family by train to California, when his dad left for the Pacific Theater during WWII. In the late 1960’s, he again made his way to the West Coast, this time as a young man flying to Vietnam, to be a doctor in the 173rd Airborne. A year later, he and his young family were reunited stateside, and he fulfilled the rest of his two-year commitment at Fort Sam Houston, TX, before returning to the Boston, MA, area, with his small family and one cat, Little, in tow. There, he continued his training to become a radiologist, a profession that he truly loved. He practiced briefly in the Boston environs, followed by four years teaching and practicing at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. An idyllic ten years brought him to the mountains of West Virginia and Virginia, where he met his second wife, Anna, while he practiced radiology at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Upon retirement, he again made his way west, and fell in love with the mountains and small town of Leavenworth, WA, which he has called home for the past 27 years. He deeply enjoyed all that grand mountains and small community provide: adventure, deep friendships, comfort, and peace. He played the piano and greatly enjoyed music, both classical and jazz. Canyon Wren Recital Hall outside Leavenworth, and all the young musicians, as well as older wiser musician-teachers who passed through its doors, remain forever dear to his heart.
Survivors include: his spouse of 35 years, Anna Bowen Milner; daughter, Jenna Kit Milner of Trumansburg, NY; son, Matthew Edward Milner and nine month old grandson, Diego Jackson Milner, both of New York City, NY; sister, Miriam Milner Avotins of London, Ontario, Canada.
As per Lee’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, the love of family and friends and the embrace of the mountains in winter being solace enough. Heritage Memorial Chapel of Cashmere and East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of cremation arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.heritagememorial